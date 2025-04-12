Running in solidarity: A 100-mile journey to support war-torn Ukraine

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Ukrainian-American Dima Voyt is running 100 miles to unite runners, donors, and those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Partnering with the Volia Fund, Dima is raising funds for the Ukraine Rehabilitation Initiative (UAble), a program that helps over 80,000 Ukrainians who have lost limbs due to war-related injuries. UAble’s services empower these individuals to regain independence and rebuild their lives.

The run kicks off on June 8th and will take place around the greater Seattle area in support of hope and solidarity.

Running in solidarity: 100 miles for hope

Dima has lived in Seattle, New York, and Dnipro, Ukraine. A seasoned runner, he has earned medals in five marathons and one ultramarathon.

“Right now, a part of my heart is being torn apart by the war that has consumed one of my homes over the past three years of full-scale invasion,” Voyt said.

If you would like to donate or run with Dima for a section of his 100-mile route around Seattle, visit the Volia Fund’s website.

Donations to Dima’s ultramarathon will help fund:

Equipment for a rehabilitation center helping people with amputations and other injuries

Educational training for Ukrainian specialists

Adaptive winter sports equipment

