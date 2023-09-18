Rumbling in Puget Sound skies puzzles, startles neighbors

SEATTLE, BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — If you heard rumbling in the skies of Puget Sound Saturday night, you were not alone.

People took to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to ask if anyone knew what the noise was.

According to the Bainbridge Island Fire Department, the mysterious sounds were from a private fireworks show south of the island.

The show was held in Puget Sound and began around 9:30 p.m.

But was it legal?

Fire officials say yes. The display was similar to one held last year and was put on by a licensed operator. The event was outside Bainbridge Island’s jurisdiction and the required permit was issued by the Seattle Fire Department.

The Coast Guard said Western Display Fireworks, based out of Canby, Ore., applied for a marine event permit, according to the Seattle Times, but a Coast Guard officer told the Times one was not necessary.

Exactly who is behind the displays or what the occasion is remains a mystery.

