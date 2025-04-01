Ruffled feathers: Man accused of stealing ex’s chicken arrested in Port Orchard

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office helped settle some ruffled feathers over the weekend, after a woman said her ex-boyfriend broke into her home and stole her chicken.

It happened on Saturday in unincorporated Port Orchard.

Deputies say the woman called 911, saying her ex kicked in her door, grabbed her chicken, and yelled, “I’ve got Polly,” several times before running off.

After a search, deputies found the man hiding in a wooded area on J.M. Dickinson Road.

Body-worn video from the deputies shows the man still holding Polly when they found him.

Deputies allowed the man to put Polly in the back of a patrol car before arresting him.

The sheriff’s office says he was booked on charges of residential burglary and violating a protection order.

Kitsap County Jail records show that the 50-year-old was released from custody earlier that morning, about three hours before the incident.

Polly the chicken was unharmed and returned to her family.

On Patrol

Deputies recover an abducted chicken. pic.twitter.com/t7Z5ado8ag — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) April 1, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group