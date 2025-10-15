Roof open or not? Here’s your forecast for the Mariners ALCS Game 3 at T-Mobile Park

SEATTLE — Weather for the return of the Mariners to Seattle really couldn’t be better — at least for Games 3 and 4.

While Wednesday will be chilly to start, we will have abundant sunshine with only a few clouds here and there. Highs will be near seasonal average — which is 61° for Seattle.

This is about the temperature we’ll see at first pitch at 5:08 pm for Game 3. Winds will be pretty light out of the north to west, so pretty much no impact when it comes to the on-field play.

And the roof will be open!

Expect the roof to be open again for Game 4 on Thursday, though as a sign of weather changes on the way, clouds will be on the increase. Still, it should be rain-free through the game with temperatures in the upper 50s at first pitch and fairly light winds out of the southwest.

While these first pitch temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday are about normal for this time of year, the sun sets around 6:20 pm each day and temperatures will drop steadily after the first couple innings of play.

There will be a weak weather system moving through late Thursday night into early Friday with the chance of a few light rain showers, but this looks like it’ll be after the end of Game 4 (unless it goes another 15 innings) and hopefully clearing the region by Friday afternoon.

However, for the mid-afternoon start Friday, the threat of a few light showers makes having the roof open a coin flip.

Given mid-October is the start of the “stormy season” in the Northwest, this should be a treat weatherwise for fans and players. We have had windstorms and thunderstorms at this point in the month in years past!

Now, rain and breezes will plague the weekend from Saturday afternoon through Sunday, though if baseball is still going on, it’ll have returned to Toronto.

But we’ll have good thoughts along with the good weather and hope the M’s wrap this up at home!

