Rolling slowdown, stopped traffic along I-5 in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) slowed traffic along Interstate 5 to a stop on Monday while investigating a fatal crash from the weekend.

Drivers on I-5 near 272nd Street were slowed down to a stop for about half an hour just after 1 p.m.

According to WSP, traffic was interrupted while they conducted drone work related to a rollover crash on Saturday morning, where a 21-year-old woman from Federal Way died.

By 1:30 p.m., troopers had moved on and traffic was flowing again.

State Patrol and Incident Response are performing a rolling slowdown on northbound I-5 from S 320th to S 272nd in Federal Way. All lanes will be slowed and have intermittent stops.



Expect slowdowns and delays in this area. https://t.co/oMxM9JPw6Q pic.twitter.com/J7UX4lYcM1 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 3, 2025













©2025 Cox Media Group