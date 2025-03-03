Local

Rolling slowdown, stopped traffic along I-5 in Kent

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Rolling slowdown, stopped traffic along I-5 in Kent
By KIRO 7 News Staff

KENT, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) slowed traffic along Interstate 5 to a stop on Monday while investigating a fatal crash from the weekend.

Drivers on I-5 near 272nd Street were slowed down to a stop for about half an hour just after 1 p.m.

According to WSP, traffic was interrupted while they conducted drone work related to a rollover crash on Saturday morning, where a 21-year-old woman from Federal Way died.

By 1:30 p.m., troopers had moved on and traffic was flowing again.




©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read