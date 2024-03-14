Rolled over recycling truck blocking westbound I-90 in Seattle

SEATTLE — All lanes of westbound Interstate 90 are closed in Seattle after a large recycling truck rolled over.

The crash near Rainier Avenue South was reported at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Traffic was slowly getting by on the shoulder, but is now being diverted off at the Rainier Avenue exit.

The backup is about two miles long. Drivers should avoid the area.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said a tow truck was on the way.

The driver of the truck is hurt, but the severity of their injuries is not yet known.

Rolled over recycling truck on wb I-90 (WSP Trooper Rick Johnson)

UPDATE: ALL lanes are blocked on WB I-90 at I-5 in #Seattle for a collision. Traffic is slowly getting by using the shoulder. WSP is on scene.



The backup is about one mile. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible or prepare for delays. https://t.co/sbmii5p7oT pic.twitter.com/ru8LwQoBYx — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 14, 2024









©2024 Cox Media Group