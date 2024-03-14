Local

Rolled over recycling truck blocking westbound I-90 in Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Rolled over recycling truck blocks westbound I-90 (Trooper Rick Johnson)

SEATTLE — All lanes of westbound Interstate 90 are closed in Seattle after a large recycling truck rolled over.

The crash near Rainier Avenue South was reported at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Traffic was slowly getting by on the shoulder, but is now being diverted off at the Rainier Avenue exit.

The backup is about two miles long. Drivers should avoid the area.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said a tow truck was on the way.

The driver of the truck is hurt, but the severity of their injuries is not yet known.

Rolled over recycling truck on wb I-90 (WSP Trooper Rick Johnson)



