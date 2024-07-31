Rolled-over semi-truck blocks Interstate 90, driver trapped

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A semi-truck has rolled over on the eastbound Interstate 90 off-ramp to Interstate 405 in Bellevue, blocking the right two lanes and pinning the driver.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, police and fire crews are on the scene, along with the Incident Response Team.

UPDATE: On the EB I-90 off-ramp to I-405 in #Bellevue, the collision is still partially blocking the ramp. Police, Fire, and the Incident Response Team are on scene.



This could take a while, so expect long delays and drive with caution.@mercergov @BvueTrans https://t.co/T6KQvakYPt pic.twitter.com/cBP7ibfFaB — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 31, 2024

The driver was alert and conscious, but trapped by the semi-truck and had to be extricated by fire and rescue crews, according to Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol.

By 2:46 p.m., the driver had been safely removed from the truck.

Driver is out and will be ok. This will be an extended closure. One lane getting by. Use alternate routes of possible. pic.twitter.com/5QC5cZqSr9 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 31, 2024

The Washington State Patrol told drivers that this incident would prompt an extended closure, with only one lane open for traffic. Drivers were told to use alternate routes.

WSDOT also warned travelers to expect long delays and drive with caution.

©2024 Cox Media Group