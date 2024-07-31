Local

Rolled-over semi-truck blocks Interstate 90, driver trapped

By KIRO 7 News Staff

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A semi-truck has rolled over on the eastbound Interstate 90 off-ramp to Interstate 405 in Bellevue, blocking the right two lanes and pinning the driver.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, police and fire crews are on the scene, along with the Incident Response Team.

The driver was alert and conscious, but trapped by the semi-truck and had to be extricated by fire and rescue crews, according to Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol.

By 2:46 p.m., the driver had been safely removed from the truck.

The Washington State Patrol told drivers that this incident would prompt an extended closure, with only one lane open for traffic. Drivers were told to use alternate routes.

WSDOT also warned travelers to expect long delays and drive with caution.

