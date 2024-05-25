Robbery suspect under arrest for theft using a knife

TACOMA, Wash. — On Wednesday around 3:20 p.m., police answered a call to an armed robbery at a QFC in Tacoma.

Police say that loss prevention tried to stop the suspect from stealing before the suspect pulled a knife from his waistband.

The store employee backed away and the suspect left.

The employee told police that the thief took several yellow jugs of detergent.

Police interviewed people in the area and got enough information on the direction the suspect went.

Soon the suspect was located sitting on a curb on 88th Street, west of Pacific Avenue, and placed under arrest.

Police took the knife and the stolen items as evidence.









