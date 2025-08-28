Roadway from Cayuse Pass to Stevens Canyon Road will be closed next month at Mount Rainier

WASHINGTON — A portion of State Route (SR) 123 located within Mount Rainier National Park will be closed to all vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles for nearly the whole month of September for construction.

Two large box culverts will be installed to increase the amount of water that can safely flow underneath the roadway.

Flooding risks and the chance of road washouts will be reduced, and habitat for amphibians and fish will be improved.

The closure starts 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 2, through 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 30 on SR 123 south of Cayuse Pass and continues approximately 10 miles to an area just north of the intersection of SR 123 and Stevens Canyon Road.

Large vehicles such as RVs and any vehicle towing a trailer should avoid traveling south of Cayuse Pass, located at the intersection of SR 410 and SR 123.

State Route 410 remains accessible for the duration of this construction project.

Smaller vehicles and bicycles will be permitted to turn around at Deer Creek Bridge, located about three miles south of Cayuse Pass.

White River Entrance, White River Campground, and the Sunrise area will be accessible via SR 410.

Expect a detour of 3-4 hours if travelling between the Stevens Canyon Entrance and White River Entrance/Sunrise Corridor, NPS said.

Timed entry reservations are required for the Sunrise/White River Corridor through Sept. 1.

This closure will not impact those visiting the Paradise corridor in Ashford.

©2025 Cox Media Group