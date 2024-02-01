Road rage shooting leads to pursuit and search in Fife

A road rage shooting on State Route 18 was followed by a pursuit by the Washington State Patrol and a search in Fife Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a passenger in a white Dodge Charger fired at a car at least three times near Southeast 304th Street in Auburn.

The car that was shot was hit in the driver’s side rear door and the left front fender.

There were no injuries.

The Dodge Charger was located by the Washington State Patrol and pursued by patrol cars and a helicopter to an apartment complex in Fife.

A gun was thrown from the Charger during the pursuit.

The two suspects, who were described as Hispanic men, left the Charger and items of clothing before getting into another car that left the area.

Although the Charger was taken into evidence, the men were not found.

The aircraft reviewed their video again and discovered the suspects left the scene in another vehicle prior to law enforcement arriving. They left clothing articles behind which were taken into evidence along with the Charger. The scene is clear. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 1, 2024

