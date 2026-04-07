Road damaged by historic flooding in North Bend reopens after four months

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Southeast Edgewick Road near North Bend has reopened four months after it was badly damaged by December’s historic flooding.

King County’s Road Services Division says it completed significant, permanent repairs. The division estimates that the flooding and related slides, erosion, and riverbank damages caused more than $11 million in damage to County-owned roads and bridges.

The first slide happened on December 8, when the ground beneath the roadway gave way. Crews worked continuously to try to stabilize the site, but ongoing rainfall and high-water flow caused additional slides and delays.

To maintain essential access, King County’s Road Services Division and Parks Division created an emergency agreement that allowed residents and first responders to use the Snoqualmie Valley Trail as a temporary route. Road Services installed a temporary bridge over an existing private bridge so emergency vehicles could reach the neighborhood.

“County teams moved quickly to establish temporary access and complete the repairs needed to restore the road permanently. We know how disruptive this closure has been, and we appreciate the community’s patience as we worked to reopen the road safely and thoroughly,” said Department of Local Services Director Leon Richardson.

In January, crews reinforced the ditch at the slide site and added additional drainage so the road could reopen one lane with a weight limit.

The next month, they began permanent repairs, including installing a new drainage system, repairing slide damage and adding a guardrail.

In the coming weeks, crews will complete an additional drainage project near the slide site. After all work is complete, crews will remove the temporary bridge along the alternate route and make any needed repairs on the Snoqualmie Valley Trail.

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