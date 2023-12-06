Road closures linger in Fall City after Snoqualmie River rises tremendously

FALL CITY & CARNATION, Wash. — All this rain we’ve been getting caused rivers in North King County, like the Snoqualmie and Tolt rivers, to overflow.

KIRO 7 meteorologists have been tracking the storm very closely, and say rivers will start receding on Wednesday.

KIRO 7′s Briseida Holguin went to the Fall City-Carnation area Wednesday morning and noticed water receding in some areas, but says several roads were still closed due to high floodwaters.

“We had so much rain in, what, three days now,” said Steve Heaps, Fall City resident.

In the last few days, people in Fall City say they’ve seen the Snoqualmie River rise tremendously.

“I think it’s been about three and a half or four feet of a difference since the beginning of last week,” said Sadie Luther, who lives in Fall City.

Tuesday was the worst of it. Flood waters shut down roads, making it difficult for residents to get by.

“I had a co-worker who couldn’t come in last night because she was blocked out because her road was flooded over,” said Luther.

Heaps tried to go for a run Wednesday morning but says he didn’t make it very far because several roads are still pretty bad.

“We were doing our warm-up on one of the farm roads out there, and it was foggy and pitch black and going along with our headlamps and we didn’t see it, and all of a sudden we were running in water that was coming over the tops of our shoes,” said Heaps.

The Snoqualmie and the Tolt rivers, which run through Carnation, were running high and fast Wednesday morning.

Heaps says this area has seen flooding before but believes the issue this time around was too much rain all at once.

In some areas, floodwaters have started receding but residents say it may take some time for things to dry out completely.

“Knowing how the river is, I think that if it stops raining it can definitely die down by the end of the day, but if it keeps up then we might have flooding issues for a few more days,” said Luther.

