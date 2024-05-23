Road closed, two in critical condition following two-car crash in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — At around noon on Thursday, Seattle Fire Department (SFD) crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at 4th Ave Street & South Washington Street.

According to SFD, one patient was rescued from a vehicle and crews treated three other patients on the scene.

Crews performed lifesaving efforts on one of the patients.

Two patients in critical condition were then transported to Harborview.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area, and as of 12:30 p.m., the Seattle Department of Transportation reported that the collision continued to block all northbound lanes of 4th Avenue Street at South Washington Street.

