Rite Aid to close these Bartell Drugs locations in wake of bankruptcy filing

In the wake of Rite Aid’s bankruptcy filing earlier this week, we now know that 11 Rite Aid/Bartell Drugs locations statewide will be among the 154 stores closing across the nation.

Rite Aid acquired Bartell Drugs in 2020, and had closed five locations in the years since. Of the 11 additional closures in Washington, six will be Rite Aid locations, while five will be Bartell Drugs stores.

The full list:

601 South Grady Way, Ste. P, Renton (Rite Aid)

3202 132nd St., S.E., Mill Creek (Rite Aid)

110 SW 148th St., Burien (Rite Aid)

10103 Evergreen Way, Everett (Rite Aid)

8230 Martin Way, East Lacey (Rite Aid)

22201 Meridian Ave., Graham (Rite Aid)

9600 15th Ave SW, Seattle (Bartell Drugs)

2518 196th St SW, Lynnwood (Bartell Drugs)

3620 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue (Bartell Drugs)

11919 8th St., Bellevue (Bartell Drugs)

7370 170th Ave NE, Redmond (Bartell Drugs)

The Bartell Drugs on 15th and Market in Ballard permanently closed earlier this year, while an Uptown location shut its doors on Sept. 10.

Bartell Drugs also previously shut down locations in Lynnwood, Des Moines, and White Center.

