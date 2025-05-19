Right to wheelchair repair bill signed into law

People who use wheelchairs to get around Washington will soon have more options for repairing them.

It’s thanks to legislation signed into law Monday.

Senate Bill 5680 will require wheelchair equipment manufacturers to provide owners and independent repair providers access to documentation, parts, embedded software, firmware, and tools.

The new law will take effect July 27.

“If something goes wrong with your wheelchair, you should be able to fix it yourself or take it to a small business to get it fixed,” Senator Drew Hansen (D-Bainbridge Island) said. He sponsored the bill. “We want people with wheelchairs to have choices for how to repair their equipment.”

A 2022 study by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) found that repair times can sometimes take between four to seven weeks.

Rep. Mia Gregerson (D-SeaTac) led the policy work on the bill and sponsored the bill’s House version.

“People who rely on mobility equipment are the real experts on their devices. They deserve better access to the parts, tools, and information needed to keep their equipment working, so they can travel safely — whether it’s to a doctor’s appointment or to work,” Gregerson said. “This community-driven legislation builds on the important work done in other states, and I’m incredibly proud to have partnered with Sen. Hansen on this measure. Washington state can now join the growing national movement for the right to repair.”

The bill passed the House and the Senate unanimously.

Colorado passed similar legislation in 2022.

