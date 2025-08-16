Ridgefield limiting cars in drive-thru, altering local traffic laws as In-N-Out’s launch nears

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Many Washington residents have long dreamed of having an In-N-Out Burger in Washington, and that day is approaching sooner and sooner, although an opening date for the Ridgefield location has not yet been finalized.

The excitement Washingtonians have expressed has already alarmed the City of Ridgefield. City leaders took to social media to express concerns that the burger chain’s planned opening at the Ridgefield Union Ridge Town Center will be snarled by long drive-thru lines that could potentially block public roads.

One of the city’s solutions is to limit the number of cars that can line up at the drive-thru, at least for the launch of the eatery.

“INOB will store all customer vehicle lines in designated private property areas, keeping traffic off public roads,” the City of Ridgefield stated. “If those staging areas become full and additional cars cannot be safely accommodated without impacting public roads, incoming customers will not be permitted to join the line and will be asked to return later.”

There are two routes between Pioneer Street and Union Ridge Town Center: North 56th Place and either North 53rd Place or Discovery Drive. If those areas become full, customers will not be allowed to join the drive-thru queue and will have to return at a later time.

Ridgefield even has traffic cameras monitoring the area, allowing people to view the traffic before heading out and trying the drive-thru line.

Some of the local traffic laws being changed in Ridgefield include the addition of a designated right-turn lane from westbound Pioneer Street onto N. 56th Place for Union Ridge Town Center and Ridgefield Gateway traffic, and the temporary closure of the northbound exit of the 56th Place and Pioneer Street roundabout to streamline traffic in the roundabout.

