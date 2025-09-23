Richard Sherman avoids DUI trial after court ruling

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Former Seattle Seahawk Richard Sherman will not go on trial for driving under the influence.

A King County Court ordered a deferred prosecution in the case Tuesday.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Sherman did not receive preferential treatment—under state law, a defendant has the right to request a deferred prosecution once.

A defendant must agree to two years of treatment and be placed on a 5-year probationary period.

Richard Sherman charged with DUI after February traffic stop

Sherman was charged with DUI after a traffic stop in Bellevue in February of last year.

The charge took more than a year after the arrest because prosecutors were waiting for blood-alcohol test reports to be completed. In June, he pleaded not guilty.

Troopers said Sherman was driving 79 mph in a 60 mph zone. They reported Sherman was swerving, and once they pulled him over, they said his eyes were bloodshot, his speech was slurred, and they could smell alcohol.

Sherman was also arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in 2021 following a domestic disturbance.

Contributing: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio

