Reward increased to $11k for information leading to arrest in Federal Way homicide

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The family of a 21-year-old who was shot to death earlier this year has increased a reward for information that brings his killer to justice.

Hamze Elmi was shot on Feb. 1 at a home on 9th Ave. S in Federal Way. It’s a small suburban street off S 312th Street, near Easter Lake.

Police tried to save his life, but he died from his injuries.

If anyone has information that leads to an arrest of the person involved in Elmi’s death, his family is offering a reward of $11,000.

You can call in your tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or by using the P3 Tips app.

