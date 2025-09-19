Revive I-5 to return with six weekends of closures

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Revive I-5 is returning to the Ship Canal Bridge. This time in the southbound direction.

WSDOT has announced six upcoming weekends of construction. The Ship Canal Bridge will be reduced to just two lanes from Friday night to Monday morning during these weekends.

Only one weekend features a University of Washington (UW) or Seahawks game in Seattle. That’s the first weekend, scheduled for Oct. 10-13, when the Huskies play Rutgers.

There are three weekends in October and one each in November, December, and January.

“We learned a lot from completing the northbound drainage work this summer that we will apply to our work on the southbound side of the bridge,” Northwest Region Administrator Brian Nielsen said in a press release. “Completing drainage work at this phase of the project will keep us on schedule, ensuring we can preserve this vital transportation link well into the future.”

The express lanes will remain open southbound during these weekend closures.

