Retired Seahawk Richard Sherman pleads not guilty to DUI

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Retired Seattle Seahawks all-star cornerback Richard Sherman pleaded not guilty to a DUI charge this afternoon.

Sherman was pulled over on I-405 in Renton in February of last year.

Troopers said Sherman was driving 79 mph in a 60 mph zone. They allege Sherman was swerving, and once they pulled him over, they said his eyes were bloodshot, his speech was slurred, and they could smell alcohol.

The charges come more than a year after he was arrested because prosecutors were waiting for blood-alcohol test reports to be completed.

“The reason why prosecutors waited to file this charge was because we wanted to have the toxicology report back from the State Patrol Crime Lab before making the charging decision. As long as we are within the statute of limitations, prosecutors would rather wait until we have all the information so there are no surprises down the road,” Casey McNerthney with the King County Prosecutor’s office said.

Richard Sherman also arrested in 2021

Sherman was also arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in 2021 following a domestic disturbance.

He was released without bail and will be back in court late next month.

