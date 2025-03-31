Retired Redmond Police K-9 passes away at 12

REDMOND, Wash. — Remington or ‘Remy,’ the retired Redmond Police K-9 who served the department from 2014 to 2020, passed away at age 12, Redmond PD posted on X.

Remy and his handler, Corporal Dan Smith, had 94 captures along with other drug and gun seizures, the department said.

For the five years of his retirement, “Remy loved going on walks and protecting the family’s yard from birds and squirrels," the post said.

BELOVED K-9 OFFICER, REMY, DIES AT AGE 12

We are sad to announce the passing of beloved RPD K-9 Officer Remington “Remy” last weekend. Remy bravely served the Redmond community from 2014 to 2020. He died at the age of 12, almost five years after retiring.



During his service,… pic.twitter.com/xBEbhj93P6 — RedmondWaPD (@RedmondWaPD) March 31, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group