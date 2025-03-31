Local

Retired Redmond Police K-9 passes away at 12

REDMOND, Wash. — Remington or ‘Remy,’ the retired Redmond Police K-9 who served the department from 2014 to 2020, passed away at age 12, Redmond PD posted on X.

Remy and his handler, Corporal Dan Smith, had 94 captures along with other drug and gun seizures, the department said.

For the five years of his retirement, “Remy loved going on walks and protecting the family’s yard from birds and squirrels," the post said.

