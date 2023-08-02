Results: Voters weigh in on fire levies across King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties

Funding for many fire stations and Districts is on the line this Tuesday, as voters decide whether they wish to maintain or increase funding fire protection and emergency medical services in their area.

King County Fire Protection District No. 40 Prop 1

This proposition restores a property tax levy to $1 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2023, while carving out annual increases in each of the next five years. This money will help maintain operations for the county fire district.

Renton Regional Fire Prop 1

This mirrors the county-level proposition, restoring a property tax levy to $1 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2023, with the same yearly 1% increases for the next five years.

South King Fire & Rescue Prop 1

This proposition would help provide money to “maintain and adequately fund” South King Fire & Rescue operations, with a property levy rate of $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value. It would start collecting in 2024, and allow for revenue increases of 6% in each of the next five years.

City of Tukwila Prop 1

This proposition would annex Tukwila’s fire and emergency medical services into the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, effective January 1, 2024.

Pierce County

Tacoma EMS:

The Tacoma City Council is asking voters to return the EMS levy to $.50/$1,000. The renewal would allow for additional firefighters and EMS to be hired to reduce response times and increase capacity. It would also cover ambulance transport costs and fund Basic Life Support transport costs at a savings of almost $1,000 per resident.

West Pierce Fire Protection:

West Pierce Fire and Rescue is requesting to replace the four-year maintenance and operations levy, which expires at the end of this year, with $16.9 million annually. The funding represents 25% of the fire district’s operating budget.

South Pierce Fire and Rescue:

This proposition is a multi-year fire and emergency levy lid lift that would allow for improvements. If approved, proposition No. 1 would restore the regular tax levy for fire and emergency services to the previous voter-approved rate of $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed valuation of homes.

Snohomish County

Snohomish County features a trio of levies that would add funding for a variety of emergency response services, including improved medical services, firefighter safety, and more.

Fire District 21 Prop 1:

This authorizes the district to impose a regular property tax levy of $1.30 per $1,000 earned as evaluated in 2024. These funds will be used to maintain and improve medical services and facilities, replace equipment, and improve fire protection while keeping firefighters safe in the line of duty. The maximum levy collected in 2024 will serve as a base for limitation.

Fire District 24 Prop 1

This would authorize the district to restore its regular EMS funding property tax levy to $.50 per $1,000 of assessed value to be collected in 2024. These funds will improve and maintain emergency medical services. The maximum levy collected in 2024 will be a base for determining levy limitations.

Fire District 26 Prop 1

This would allow the district to restore its regular property tax levy at $1.50 per $1,000 collected in 2024. These funds will be used to maintain and improve medical services and facilities, replace equipment, and improve fire protection while keeping firefighters safe in the line of duty. The maximum levy collected in 2024 will serve as a base for limitation.









