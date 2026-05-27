Residents in Seattle’s Aurora neighborhood press city leaders after multiple shootouts

Residents in Seattle’s Aurora neighborhood have installed street barriers on several streets after multiple shootouts.

They say the barriers aim to deter ongoing gun violence, which neighbors believe is linked to the local sex trade and has caused bullets to hit homes.

Neighbors report experiencing nights of peace since the installations.

The community-initiated barriers come as residents voice fear and frustration over repeated gun violence, marching to Seattle City Hall to demand action.

Lacey, a resident who lives off Aurora, said she has observed significant changes in the neighborhood over her 14 years living there.

“I just wanted to share that I have lived there for 14 years and seen it drastically changed,” Lacey said.

Peter Orr, a concerned neighbor, explained that the barriers prevent traffic from speeding into their residential area.

“And so the barriers prevent them from zipping into our neighborhood. It contains the problem to Aurora, which is one step that’s containing the problem,” Orr said.

Councilmember Bob Kettle, who represents District 7, recognized the seriousness of the situation, stating it indicates a failure to adequately address the issue.

“Yes, it is a reflection that we are not getting the job done,” Kettle said.

Kettle added that the Seattle Police Department has started emphasis patrols in the area.

Kettle highlighted the crucial role of technology in combating violence.

“The cameras are key. The real-time crime centers are so important, and that is a force multiplier here,” Kettle said.

Jake, a homeowner whose house was hit by gunfire, expressed a feeling of being abandoned by authorities.

“They’re abandoning us on North Aurora. And unfortunately, I got the bullet holes in my wall to prove it,” Jake said.

He later remarked that neighbors need to unify to protect themselves.

“They can’t just wait for more strategies or more meetings. Neighbors need to band together to protect themselves,” Jake said.

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