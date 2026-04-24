Residents displaced after University Place apartment fire

Multiple residents were displaced after an apartment fire in University Place early Friday morning.

According to West Pierce Fire & Rescue, firefighters responded to an apartment fire along Bridgeport Way West at around 6 a.m.

Firefighters struggled with access issues when they first arrived, prompting them to call a second alarm.

Crews made an aggressive attack and got the fire under control.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

At first, West Pierce Fire & Rescue said just six apartment units were displaced, but then three more units were displaced because the power needed to be disconnected. The Red Cross will be assisting those who need it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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