Researchers confirm latest Orca calf is a girl

SAN JUAN ISLANDS, Wash. — It’s a girl! The Center for Whale Research is celebrating after learning the sex of the newest member of the Southern Resident Orcas’ J Pod.

Researchers say the calf was rolling around near the south end of Deadman’s Bay, and they were able to get a close enough look to make the determination.

The encounter happened on Feb. 8.

The center says the calf appears to be doing well and ‘was seen bouncing around between J41 and other members of the J19s.’

The Center for Whale Research shared the announcement of J62′s birth on New Year’s Eve.

Unfortunately, the J Pod also suffered the loss of a female calf, J61.

During the Feb. 8 encounter, researchers noted that the mother, J35, is no longer carrying around the calf’s carcass.

According to Orca Conservancy, there are an estimated 26 members of the J Pod.

J Pod is often seen on the west side of San Juan Island, Southern Gulf Islands, central and south Puget Sound proper, and Georgia Strait.

