Rescuers climb miles to reach injured skier on Ruth Mountain

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A team of 20 volunteer rescuers worked to rescue an injured skier on Ruth Mountain.

On Friday, June 7, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an injured skier who needed assistance.

With the help of the Bellingham Mountain Rescue Council (BMRC) and Summit to Sound Search & Rescue, a group of volunteers was brought together to get to the skier.

The group had to climb 2,100 vertical feet and hike a distance of 4.5 miles to reach the skier.

The team used rope in the steep snowy terrain and wheeled the skier through the Hannegan Pass trail.

Whatcom County Fire District 14 and Bellingham Fire Department paramedics provided additional assistance once the skier reached the trail.

“Thanks to the skier’s preparedness and extra layers, they were stable and warm upon arrival,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

No additional information is available on the condition of the skier.

