Rescue swimmers search Lake Washington after car seen in water

SEATTLE — Rescue swimmers searched the waters off Magnuson Park after a car was spotted in Lake Washington.

Swimmers with the Seattle Fire Department were dispatched to the park at 1:12 a.m. Thursday after someone reported seeing the car in the lake near the 7800 block of 62nd Avenue Northeast.

Crews arrived and found a sedan in the lake. Rescue swimmers entered the water and searched the car and the surrounding area, but no one was found.

The incident was turned over to Seattle Police and the car was pulled out of the lake and towed away.

