Republic Services opens four more drop-off locations as strike enters day 10

SEATTLE — Many customers around Western Washington have been expressing frustrations with trash pile-ups as the Republic Services strike enters its 10th day.

The strike comes as the Republic Services employees across the country are demanding higher wages, improved benefits, and better worker protections.

The main solution for many customers trying to navigate disposing of their waste has been opening designated drop-off locations around the Puget Sound.

At these locations, people can drop off their trash that hasn’t been collected during the designated collection periods.

As the demand grows, Republic Services has opened four additional locations.

Here is a list of locations where Republic Services customers can drop off their trash:

Bellevue - Saturday, July 19, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Odle Middle School

Beaux Arts, Clyde Hill, Hunts Point, Medina, and Yarrow Point - Friday, July 18, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m, Clyde Hill Elementary

Kent - Friday, July 18, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Canyon Ridge Middle School and Saturday, July 19 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., ShoWare Center

Lake Forest Park - Friday, July 18, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Monroe - Saturday July 19 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.,Monroe Municipal Campus

Sammamish - Friday, July 18 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saturday, July 19 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Monday, July 20 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 22, Building 120, formerly known as Central Washington University

King County residents can drop their garbage at the transfer station, 13800 SE 32nd St, Bellevue:

Monday-Friday, 6:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, 8:30 am – 5:30 p.m.

Snohomish County resident can drop off Monday-Friday,7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at :

Airport Road Recycling & Transfer Station (ARTS) - Everett, WA

North County Recycling & Transfer Station (NCRTS) - Arlington, WA

Southwest Recycling & Transfer Station (SWRTS) - Mountlake Terrace, WA

Republic Service says that it is working to add more drop-off locations.

Negotiations between Republic Services and the striking workers will resume on July 30.

