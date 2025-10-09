The Reptile Zoo in Monroe to remain open for now

MONROE, Wash. — The Reptile Zoo in Monroe will remain open – at least for now.

In August, KIRO 7 reported that it would be closing after struggling for years to recover following the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The entire business and its assets were put up for sale with a price tag of $385,000, according to the website.

While nobody has purchased it, there has been a surge of visitors – keeping the business temporarily afloat.

“We have been very busy lately. Expect larger-than-usual crowds,” the website states.

The Reptile Zoo was founded in 1996 and is located off Highway 2. It’s home to the most extensive collection of reptiles in the Pacific Northwest.

The zoo will be temporarily closed starting Oct. 19 for some deep cleaning and rearranging. It will reopen on Nov. 15.

