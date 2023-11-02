Report: Hundreds of local elementary schools may be dangerously close to potential pesticides

A new report shows 449 elementary schools in Washington state are near fields where pesticides may be sprayed, then drift.

The report by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) found 4,028 elementary schools nationwide are located within 200 feet of a crop field where pesticides could be used.

Illnesses at schools from exposure to pesticide drift from neighboring farmlands have occurred, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Illnesses or injuries related to pesticide exposure depend on the chemical class of the pesticide, but symptoms include: upset stomach, irritation (skin or eyes), respiratory failure, kidney damage, and death, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Studies also indicate other long-term dangers to pesticide exposure: cancer, neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s, and impacts to the development of children, according to WA DOH.

Click here to use EWG’s interactive map and find specific schools.

©2023 Cox Media Group