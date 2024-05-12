Coast Guard rescues two people off the coast of Oregon

OREGON — US Coast Guard in the Pacific Northwest rescued two people and a dog from the water off the Oregon coast on Saturday, May 10.

Their boat had capsized approximately 2.5 miles east of Tongue Point.

Air Station Astoria successfully hoisted one person, while the other person and the dog were rescued by Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment.

Both people were transferred to Emergency Medical Services following the rescue.

