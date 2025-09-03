Report of gunfire near Renton’s Hazen High prompts brief school lockout

Renton police say they are investigating after a report of possible gunfire near Hazen High School led to a temporary school lockout Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 1200–1300 block of Hoquiam Avenue after a 911 caller reported that people inside two vehicles appeared to exchange gunfire.

According to police, other witnesses in the area described the noise as cars racing or possibly a backfire.

When officers arrived, the vehicles involved had already left the scene.

Police did not find any victims or damage connected to the report.

Because of the incident’s proximity to Hazen High School, the campus was briefly placed in lockout as a precaution.

