Renton resident takes home the 2024 National Oratorical scholarship award

On Sunday, May 19, Aubrey Moore of Renton took home a $25,000 scholarship after winning The American Legion’s 85th National Oratorical Contest dubbed “A Constitutional Speech Contest” held in Hillsdale, Michigan.

In front of family, Legionnaires, her competition, and judges, Moore shook off the jitter through dance and song before she gave her oration at Hillsdale College.

Her oration titled “Why Freedom of Speech is in Danger” was one of 49 other orations in the competition.

“Throughout American history, all kinds of opinions, thoughts, and beliefs have been voiced no matter the sentiment,” Moore said. “This is the power of free speech.”

Moore attributed her win to writing about a topic she was passionate about and used her love for the subject to garner love from her audience.

This was Moore’s first American Legion contest and was sponsored by The American Legion Post 186 of Seattle.

“This win means I can do anything that I apply myself for and apply myself to,” Moore said.

According to the American Legion, the oratorical contest is designed to give high school students greater knowledge and appreciation of the U.S. Constitution.

