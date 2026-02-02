Renton police say suspect fought after being caught spray-painting officer vehicle in Seattle

Seattle police arrested a man Monday after officers from another department reported he spray-painted their vehicle and fought during a brief chase, according to police.

Seattle police said the arrest followed an incident around 11:45 a.m. near 1750 Fourth Avenue South.

According to Renton police, three of their officers were in the area for training involving standardized field sobriety testing.

The officers had gone to lunch and returned to their vehicle, where they found a suspect spray painting it.

Renton police said the officers chased the suspect onto Fourth Avenue South, tackled him and dragged him back to the sidewalk.

Police described the suspect as “very combative.”

Seattle police responded to the scene and took over the incident. T

The suspect was arrested.

