Renton Police arrest ‘Belltown Hellcat’ Miles Hudson on domestic violence warrant

SEATTLE — The 21-year-old man known as the “Belltown Hellcat” is back in jail.

Renton Police arrested Miles Hudson in Seattle on Tuesday on a $50,000 domestic violence warrant after he didn’t appear in court for the case.

He’s accused of fourth-degree assault for an incident during an argument with his mother, according to prosecutors.

Hudson was booked into the South Correctional Entity (SCORE) jail, where he’s scheduled to appear via Zoom meeting Wednesday afternoon.

He became well known for the videos of his tiger-striped Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat he posted on his Instagram and TikTok accounts with the handle @srt.miles.

Nicknamed the Belltown Hellcat for his alleged late-night, high-speed, high-volume exploits on the streets of that Seattle neighborhood, the exhaust system on the high-power muscle car was illegally modified to backfire, making a noise akin to a gunshot or fireworks, according to Seattle Police.

Neighbors complained that the driver’s antics interrupted their sleep and terrified the neighborhood.

Since then, Hudson has continued to be in hot water, facing reckless driving charges from the City of Seattle, a stalking and harassment case in connection to an ex-girlfriend, disregarding a social media ban, and the Renton assault case.

In June, a Seattle Municipal Court judge ordered Hudson to pay more than $83,000 in fines for racing his car through the streets and refusing to modify his exhaust system.

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison said Hudson cultivated online infamy by flagrantly breaking Seattle’s laws and waking his neighbors with excessive noise, saying it was time for Hudson to face the consequences of his actions.

He’s also accused of violating his release conditions, which led to Tuesday’s arrest.

