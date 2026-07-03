Renton PD on watch for illegal fireworks this weekend

RENTON, Wash. — Holiday celebrations can sometimes get out of hand, prompting law enforcement across the region to remind people not to go overboard and stay safe this 4th of July weekend - especially when it comes to fireworks.

In Renton, police are actively using drones to patrol for illegal fireworks, which recently led to a misdemeanor charge against a 34-year-old man found with 16 large fireworks at Ron Regis Park.

Citizens of Renton voted to make fireworks illegal in the city, which police say is the number one complaint received every 4th of July. This year, the Renton Police Department is ramping up its fireworks patrols with high-tech equipment, hoping to mitigate the potential dangers to people and pets, as well as the risk of fires.

The department is deploying at-the-ready drones, scattered across the city to assist officers in locating illegal firework activity.

The recent incident at Ron Regis Park began after an officer responded to a 911 call. As the officer approached the park field, he heard what sounded like mortars going off. When he arrived, no one was at the field, but he saw spent fireworks that were still smoking.

Police also noticed a vehicle in the parking lot containing multiple unspent fireworks that matched the ones found in the field.

Meeghan Black with the Renton Police Department said a drone operator then spotted two people running into the woods at the park. The officer on the ground used his public address system to instruct them to come out.

Black said the individuals initially refused to comply. The officer made another announcement, stating, “Come out and talk to me. I’ll give you a verbal warning; if you don’t, I am going to impound your vehicle.”

A 34-year-old man emerged when a tow truck arrived, but he refused to cooperate with the officer, Black said. The officer had the car towed and, after serving a search warrant, located 11 large fireworks in the back seat of the car and another five in the trunk of the vehicle. That man now faces a misdemeanor charge of possessing fireworks.

“It’s quite easy to spot fireworks going off right because they’re lighting up the sky, so the drones can make it there, escort the officers in, and we can then confiscate those fireworks, and that is what we’re going to be doing all weekend long,” Black said.

The Renton Police Department plans to continue its drone patrols and confiscation efforts throughout the weekend.

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