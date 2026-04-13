Renton investigators look for video of weekend motorcycle crash

RENTON, Wash. — Investigators with the Renton Police Department are asking for your help following a serious crash on Saturday evening.

The department says the crash left a motorcyclist in critical condition and they’re trying to determine if speed was a factor.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. near Northeast Sunset Boulevard and Northeast 12th Street.

Detectives believe the driver was pulling out of a parking lot as two motorcyclists were traveling westbound toward I-405.

If you were traveling on Northeast Sunset Boulevard between Northeast 12th Street and Union Avenue Northeast on Saturday, April 11, between 7:40 and 7:55 p.m., and have dashcam or surveillance footage, please contact Detective Lane at klane@rentonwa.gov.

Your video or information could be critical in helping investigators understand exactly what happened.

The department is also trying to identify witnesses who were at the scene but were not interviewed. If you saw the collision, please reach out.

Your video or information could be critical in helping investigators understand exactly what happened.

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