Renton City Council considers sales tax increase for public safety funds

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton City Council is considering a 0.1% sales tax increase that could generate millions annually for public safety and criminal justice services. The decision will be made at a council meeting on Monday.

If approved, the sales tax in most of Renton would rise from 10.3% to 10.4%, potentially generating $3 to $3.5 million each year. The funds are intended to support the criminal justice system, including potentially hiring more police officers and enhancing victim services.

“The more officers you have, the better service that you can provide your community,” said Chief Jon Schuldt of the Renton Police Department, emphasizing the need for additional officers to handle increasingly complex calls.

Renton residents have mixed reactions to the proposed tax increase.

Joel Walker, a local resident, expressed concerns about the cumulative effect of taxes.

“We have taxes already on the books that are affecting our food purchases,” he said. “We have tariffs, we have gas tax.”

Business owner Hoc Do questioned the allocation of the funds, asking, “Would the money help make downtown Renton, or Renton overall, more safe? I’m not sure.”

The proposed tax increase is part of a broader trend, with other cities in Washington making similar requests to fund public safety initiatives.

If passed, the tax would take effect at the start of next year.

King County has already implemented its own sales tax increase of the same amount for public safety. That will take effect next year, too.

This story will be updated.

