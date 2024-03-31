Remove your studded tires by Aprll 1st

The Washington State Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol are reminding drivers to remove studded tires from your car before Monday, April 1st.

The fine for getting caught with studded tires starting Monday is $137.

According to WSDOT, studded tires cause 20 to 29 million dollars in damage to state highways each winter. This figure does not include damage done to local and county roads.

WSDOT also encourage driver to look at other kinds of winter traction tires as an alternative to studs, such as winter tread tires that are legal year round and dont damage the roads.

A link to the WSDOT information is included below.

Reminder: Studded tire removal deadline is March 31 | WSDOT (wa.gov)





©2022 Cox Media Group