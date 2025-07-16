Remote Olympic National Park plane crash kills one, injures two

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — National Park Service officials say that a plane crashed in the southwest corner of the Olympic National Park on Tuesday evening.

The three people who were in the plane were transported to a Level 1 Trauma Center.

One person died and two were injured as a result of the crash.

Park rangers were alerted to a plane crash in the Quinault area of the national park at 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say the plane crashed in a forested area on a steep slope north of the Irely Lake Trailhead.

Rangers were able to coordinate the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Search and Rescue to help with the rescue.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what caused the plane crash.

©2025 Cox Media Group