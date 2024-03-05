Release of Russell Wilson, Jamal Adams puts period on best, worst of recent Seahawks trades

SEATTLE — The announcement that Denver’s Russell Wilson and Seattle’s Jamal Adams will each be released puts a period on two trades that respectively could be considered the best and worst in Seahawks history.

First, Russell Wilson: Nearly two years ago to the date in March, the Seahawks dealt the star quarterback to the Broncos for a king’s ransom worth of picks, netting two 1st round picks and two 2nd rounders in each of 2022 and 2023, as well as a 2022 5th. Those picks turned into offensive tackle Charles Cross (2022 1st), linebacker Boye Mafe (2022 2nd), linebacker Tyreke Smith (2022 5th), cornerback Devon Witherspoon (2023 1st), and edge defender Derick Hall (2023 2nd).

Hall failed to turn heads in his rookie season, while Smith was off the team by his second year. That said, Cross has already established himself as an anchor on the offensive line, Witherspoon was named to a Pro Bowl in his first year in the league, and Mafe led the team in sacks in just his second season. All told, it’s safe to say that the Seahawks won the Wilson trade by a longshot.

As Jamal Adams heads for the exit a day after Wilson’s release from the Broncos, his arrival in Seattle brought a much different fate.

Just before the 2020 season, the Seahawks sent their own package of high-end picks to the New York Jets to bring the star safety to Seattle. That included the Seahawks’ 2021 and 2022 1st round picks, as well as their 2021 3rd.

The Jets went on to use those 2021 picks to trade up for offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, sending that Seahawks 3rd to the Vikings, who used it on offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw. It’s that 2022 1st round pick that Seattle likely regrets losing most, though, after New York spent it on wide receiver and 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson.

Since those drafts, Wilson has established himself as one of the league’s premiere young pass-catchers, while both Vera-Tucker and Darrisaw have found themselves among some of the top-graded offensive linemen in the league.











