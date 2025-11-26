REI theft tops $570 as officers find suspect loading gear into SUV, police say

Issaquah police say a man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after officers found him loading brand-new outdoor gear into a vehicle moments after staff reported a theft in progress at the city’s REI store.

According to Issaquah Police, employees called 911 after watching a man select a backpack and trekking poles, then walk straight out of the store without paying.

Officers were dispatched to the shopping center and quickly located someone who matched the description standing beside a light blue SUV a short distance away.

Police said the man appeared to be placing new merchandise into the vehicle, with the tags still attached.

When approached, he told the responding officer he had been inside REI and had been “just looking” at backpacks and trekking poles — the same items employees reported missing.

After being asked whether he paid for them, he admitted he had not, according to the department.

The officer detained him while checking the SUV.

Through the window, police saw a backpack and trekking poles that matched what staff said had been taken.

REI employees later confirmed the items were valued at $574.65.

Store staff also provided video showing the man selecting gear, loading the items into a backpack, and walking out of the store without stopping at the checkout, police said.

During the investigation, officers learned the man had been connected to a previous theft at the same REI.

He was booked in that earlier case as well as this new one.

Police added that he also had three outstanding warrants from counties around the state: a bail-jumping warrant from Island County, a theft warrant from Grant County, and a criminal trespass warrant from Chelan County.

The stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to the store.

Issaquah Police noted that while the suspect may have been preparing for an outdoor excursion, the incident instead led to what they described as an unplanned “journey through the justice system.”

