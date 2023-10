REI confirmed to KIRO 7 Thursday its intention to eliminate several positions in an email sent to employees.

The layoffs were announced near the bottom of the email, entitled ‘Stewarding Our Future.”

According to REI, the cuts amount to about 2% of its overall store workforce of 12,300 people, or about 250 people.

REI’s flagship store used to be on Capitol Hill, but moved down near I-5 by South Lake Union in the mid-1990s.





