Redmond Police urge vigilance after 14 jewelry thefts, including recent robbery

Redmond Police are urging residents to stay alert following a series of jewelry thefts, including a robbery and two attempted robberies that occurred on September 19.

In total, 14 thefts have been reported, with many of the victims being older members of the local Asian Indian community.

Authorities believe the suspects are part of an organized crime group specifically targeting that community.

Many of the incidents have involved female suspects wearing long dresses who use distraction techniques to steal valuable jewelry from their victims.

The most recent robbery happened around 3:45 p.m. on September 19 in the 7500 block of 146th Avenue Northeast and video footage captured the crime as it unfolded.

Fortunately, none of the victims in this string of thefts have suffered serious injuries.

Redmond police advise the public to be cautious when approached by strangers, especially those in vehicles offering to trade or sell jewelry.

Community members are encouraged to avoid accepting gifts or offers from strangers and to keep their jewelry and valuables secure when walking alone.

Police also recommend traveling in groups whenever possible.

Anyone who encounters individuals offering to sell or trade jewelry is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.

For incidents within Redmond, residents should call the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.

The investigation is ongoing as police work to identify and apprehend those responsible for the thefts.

