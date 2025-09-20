Redmond Police offering firearm exchange

The Redmond Police Department (RPD) is hosting a free and voluntary exchange program for unwanted guns from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The exchange is being held at the department’s north lot at 8701 160th Ave Northeast in Redmond.

Officers will be offering gift cards for those who live in Redmond, Redmond Ridge, as well as City of Redmond employees, RPD said in a social media post.

RPD says all guns must be unloaded with the safety on in your car’s rear area.

