Police in Redmond are investigating a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday.

At about 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of 176th Court Northeast in Redmond for a reported fatal hit-and-run.

As officers investigated the incident, Northeast 24th was closed between 180th Place Northeast and 175th Avenue Northeast.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

At this time, no other details were provided by the Redmond Police Department.

