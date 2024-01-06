Redmond police arrest man tied to multiple home invasions

REDMOND, Wash. — A 37-year-old Kent man is in custody for a string of burglaries in Redmond.

Police say he is likely part of an organized group breaking into homes in Redmond and neighboring communities.

Investigators say the burglars target affluent neighborhoods, not specific people.

With Friday’s arrest, Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe says, “It sends a clear message to criminals that we will not stop until they are apprehended and brought to justice.”

He was booked for investigation of a residential burglary at the King County Jail in Seattle.

Detectives continue to work with homeowners and other agencies in neighboring communities to see if burglaries there are connected.

In the meantime, police encourage homeowners to take preventative measures to deter burglars. They suggest:

Installing motion lights around the home.

Mounting cameras inside and outside that are high enough to be out of reach.

Securing valuables in an offsite safety deposit box or heavy-duty safe that can be bolted down.

Police in Redmond say since there are a lot of people involved in the burglary ring, they are asking if people have information to give them a call at 425-556-2500.

©2024 Cox Media Group