Redmond cannabis shop badly damaged when burglars crash into storefront

REDMOND, Wash. — A Redmond cannabis business has major damage after burglars rammed the storefront with a car early Tuesday.

Officers responded to a security alarm at Hashtag Cannabis in the 7800 block of Leary Way at 4:25 a.m.

Redmond Police arrived to find a stolen Kia had rammed into the store.

Surveillance video showed three people wearing black clothes and masks entering the store through the broken front door.

After stealing products, they left a few minutes later in a second stolen car.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

