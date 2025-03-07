Red Robin considers closing 70 restaurants

SEATTLE, Wash. — The bottomless fries may be running out at a popular burger chain created in Washington.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. says it is considering closing 70 of its restaurants.

The company announced the decision alongside its February earnings release, which says the chain lost about $77.5 million in 2024.

Red Robin says the closures will help to settle some debts.

Most underperforming locations are expected to close over the next five years as their leases expire.

“As we look to 2025 and beyond, our team will focus on two key priorities: bringing guests back into our restaurants for moments of connection over craveable food that only Red Robin can provide and an accelerated effort to gain efficiency in our operations and deliver growth in restaurant and corporate-level profitability while maintaining the improved guest experience that we have developed over the past two years,” said G.J. Hart, Red Robin’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Company anticipates it will complete a transaction to sell three owned properties during the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

There are currently 30 Red Robin restaurants in Washington.

The chain has not said how many, if any, in our state would be impacted.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. was founded in 1969 in Seattle.





