Red cups, bows, bears, oh my! Starbucks’ holiday season in full swing

Starbucks is known for its festive holiday menu and iconic cups.

This year, the coffee giant is touting not only red cups, but also plaids and playful ribbons.

“There’s something unmistakably magical about that moment the cups arrive — it’s as if the season officially begins,” Starbucks creative director Kristy Cameron stated in a news release Wednesday.

One cup depicts green ribbons swirled around a red base, representing the ties on the green aprons workers wear.

“Our green apron partners are the ambassadors of Starbucks — greeting our customers and bringing the joy,” Cameron stated.

On the holiday drink menu is a Peppermint Mocha, Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Caramel Brulée Latte, Sugar Cookie Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Breve, Gingerbread Latte, or Iced Gingerbread Chai.

Treats include a Cinnamon Pull-Apart, Polar Bear Cake Pop, Classic Snowman Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish.

And if the return of red cups wasn’t enough, another Starbucks item going viral is the glass jar cold cups shaped like a bear. The Bearista mugs were launched Thursday along with the holiday menu, according to Parade.

The cups, originally $30, are already selling for around $200 to $500 on eBay.

Many have expressed their frustrations on social media that the bear cups were already sold out when they arrived at the store.

A person, claiming to be a barista, posted on Facebook stating the cups were in short supply.

“Barista here. Just to give a little tsa. The bear cups are very limited. I know my district was given 2 bears per store. Also be kind to your baristas we are exhausted. I apologize to anyone who hasn’t had a positive experience. I pride myself in making sure that everyone has a positive experience and gets kindness,” MaryKate Gillis wrote.

That post alone garnered hundreds of comments from frustrated customers who couldn’t get their hands on the limited item.

“Well I waited in line for an hour, only for the barista to step out from behind the counter, grab the two they had, buy them and say ‘better luck next time,’” Sarah Hunter wrote.

Starbucks union members vote to strike

While customers were upset over collectibles, 92% of Starbucks union members voted to strike over major layoffs.

Workers will walk out on November 13, “Red Cup Day” — known as one of Starbucks’ busiest days of the year — unless the company finalizes a labor contract.

Starbucks Workers United stated that employees in at least 25 cities, including Seattle, plan to go on strike.

The union claims contract negotiations stalled after CEO Brian Niccol took over last year. Starbucks denies these allegations, claiming the company is ready to talk. According to Starbucks Workers United, the coffee giant has until November 13 to finalize a “fair” contract.

